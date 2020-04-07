Man Group plc Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 840,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after buying an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $3,379,000. AJO LP raised its position in Wabash National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 277,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 165,178 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wabash National by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 129,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

WNC opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.10. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WNC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

