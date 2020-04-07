Man Group plc Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,747 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after buying an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263,078 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

