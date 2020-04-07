Man Group plc Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,729 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 729,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,333.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 674,747 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

