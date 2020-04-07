Man Group plc Invests $2.68 Million in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TALO. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

TALO opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.46. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.