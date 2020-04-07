Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,911,045 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,485,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,121,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,801,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,771,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

