Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.