Man Group plc Purchases 13,100 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.47% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In related news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,805.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 108,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,605. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HT stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

