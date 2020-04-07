Man Group plc Purchases 23,472 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 288.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Itron by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Itron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

