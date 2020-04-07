Man Group plc Purchases 60,225 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $938.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

