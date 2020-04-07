Man Group plc Purchases New Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Crispr Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,366,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 2.53.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.