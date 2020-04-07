Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Man Group plc increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,790 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:VLY opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

