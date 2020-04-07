Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 422.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,878 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.36% of Unisys worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 170,426 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 87,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIS opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $658.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.85. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

