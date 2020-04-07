Man Group plc Sells 115,766 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,766 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $31,532.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWR opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

