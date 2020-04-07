Man Group plc Sells 14,550 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of L Brands worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in L Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

L Brands stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

