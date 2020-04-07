Man Group plc Sells 17,443 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

GCO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

