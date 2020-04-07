Man Group plc Sells 27,309 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,309 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 68,470 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 36.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Raymond James stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

