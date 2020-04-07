Man Group plc Sells 69,798 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,798 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

