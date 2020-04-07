Man Group plc Takes $2.68 Million Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

