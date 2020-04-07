Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,530 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Shares of PM opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

