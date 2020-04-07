MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.43.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $399.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.69 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

