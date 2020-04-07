Masco (NYSE:MAS) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) were up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.38, approximately 5,620,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,776,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Nomura dropped their target price on Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,880. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

