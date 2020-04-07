Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,703 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

