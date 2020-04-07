Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 452 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

