Mason Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $414,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GVA opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $659.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVA. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

