Mason Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OII. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis purchased 8,180 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OII opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

