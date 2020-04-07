Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874,173 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,522,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vector Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,121,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

