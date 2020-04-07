Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 78,765 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in BioTelemetry by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

BEAT stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

