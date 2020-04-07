Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.98. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Daniel Fox purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. Insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOL shares. TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.