Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 587 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 126,201 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIC by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of NIC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of NIC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251,794 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in NIC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 837,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.