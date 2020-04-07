Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AlarmCom by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AlarmCom by 2,963.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 124,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 458,724 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,613. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

