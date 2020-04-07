Mason Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $33,241,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Covetrus stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Covetrus Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $721.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

