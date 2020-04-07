Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 33,969 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,969 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 493,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 305,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 703,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 417,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

