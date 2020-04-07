Match Group Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Match Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Match Group from to in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

MTCH stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Match Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

