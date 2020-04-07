Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCH. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from to in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $68.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Match Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

