Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Trading Up 9.9%

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.86 and last traded at $53.47, approximately 4,107,181 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,431,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

