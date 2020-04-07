Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.55, approximately 156,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 182,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. HC Wainwright lowered Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $60,860.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $117,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,853 shares of company stock valued at $705,322. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.