Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading 13% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s share price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $54.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a sell rating on the stock. Medpace traded as high as $77.41 and last traded at $76.94, 298,087 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 328,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.