Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMTB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

