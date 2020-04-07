Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.29 ($125.91).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA stock opened at €96.32 ($112.00) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.91.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.