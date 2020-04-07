Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) Insider Michael McNeilly Acquires 502,267 Shares of Stock

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) insider Michael McNeilly purchased 502,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,022.67 ($6,607.04).

Michael McNeilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Michael McNeilly purchased 1,250,000 shares of Metal Tiger stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,237,500 ($1,627,861.09).

Shares of LON MTR opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. Metal Tiger PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.77 ($0.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.29.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

