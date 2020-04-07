Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $702.60 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $692.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.63.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

