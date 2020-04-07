Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Cut to Sell at Investec

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 966.25 ($12.71).

Shares of MCRO opened at GBX 398.70 ($5.24) on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,512.05 ($33.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 557.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 934.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 64,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £491,372 ($646,372.01). Also, insider Greg Lock purchased 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £241,395 ($317,541.44).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

