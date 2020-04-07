Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT opened at $165.27 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

