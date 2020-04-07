Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $56,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTX opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

