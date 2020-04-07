Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Up 7.5%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.42 and last traded at $78.95, 560,624 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 601,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

