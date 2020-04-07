Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Acquires 76 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban bought 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £138.32 ($181.95).

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.66. The stock has a market cap of $723.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 420.45 ($5.53).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

