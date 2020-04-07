Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading 9.7% Higher

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.27, 497,714 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 421,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 101.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 66.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,333,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.