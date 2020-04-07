Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,061,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

