Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990,528 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Mongodb worth $56,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth $11,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 69.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,748.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,388,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 0.53. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $184.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

