Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.48 and last traded at $229.16, approximately 1,421,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,221,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.79.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Get Moody's alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.